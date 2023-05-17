SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Police Department responded to a 911 call of an estranged partner breaking a no contact order just before 3:30 a.m.
According to Selah Police Chief Dan Christman, the incident happened on the 400 block of Selah Avenue.
The woman who called in the incident and the children in the home were removed safely but the partner barricaded himself in the home. Threats were made towards police, leading law enforcement to back away from the home and beginning a standoff.
The man was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. without force.
A school in the area was placed in secure and teach protocol as a precaution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.