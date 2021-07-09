Selah, WA - Imagine walking through a field of lavender, listening to the buzzing bees and chirping birds. Well you can do this and more at Harvest Days at Selah Ridge Farms. The event started today and will go through Sunday from 10 to 3pm.
Other activities you can enjoy at Harvest Days include cutting your own bouquet of lavender, learning how essential oil is made and eating some shaved ice to beat the heat.
The owner of the farm, Adele Kilseimer, said she started growing the lavender in 2000 and taking it to the farmers market. However, when people heard about the lavender farm they wanted to check it out, so her family started hosting their own events.
"We had all this lavender and people wanted to come see it," Kilseimer said. "We used to do the farmers market downtown and they would want to come out so we decided we would start this and I started with one other vendor and then it's grown."
Now, they get a pretty large crowd at Harvest Days. Harvest Days goers Lexi Becker and Sianne Urlacher said they saw the event on Facebook and decided to check it out and they really enjoyed the experience.
"It's been really pretty and its been really calming like it all smells so nice and everyone's been super kind and welcoming," Urlacher said.
This year the event won't have a food truck because Kilseimer said she didn't want people to feel unsafe in long lines because COVID-19 is still present. However, people are welcome to bring their own food and eat it in the seating area.
Kilseimer also said people should be aware of the bees when they are out picking lavender. There are a lot out there pollinating, but overall they don't seem to bother people. Lastly, make sure to bring comfortable shoes.