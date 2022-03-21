SELAH, Wash. —
The Selah school board of directors has announced six finalists for the next superintendent that will take part in preliminary interviews on March 28 and 29. The interviews will take place in the Selah School District Board Room and are open to the public.
The finalists are:
- Justin Irion, Assistant Superintendent for Zillah School District
- Kelly Kronbauer, Executive Director of Student Services and Operations for Ellensburg School District
- Kevin McKay, former Superintendent for Sunnyside School District
- Dr. John Parker, Director of Innovation and Technology at Colegio Nueva Granada in Bogota, Columbia
- Travis Peterson, Assistant Superintendent for Wapato School District
- Troy Tornow, Assistant Superintendent for ESD 123.
Starting at 4 p.m. on March 28, candidates will be interviewed for one hour sessions. Four will be held the first day, with the other two starting at 5 p.m. the next day. The board will then enter an executive session.
The board will select as many as three candidates to visit the school district in early April. Final interviews will include staff and community meetings and participating in a board session. SSD hopes to announce their new Superintendent by April 15 to start tenure on July 1.
