Selah school district bans use of bounce houses

SELAH, WA - It was fun while it lasted, but the Selah School District is putting an end to bringing bounce houses to school events.

The district had first decided to move the use of bounce houses inside where they can't float away. Now they will be totally banned.

“It is absolutely for the safety of our students that is our highest priority,” said Chris Scacco, Associate Superintendent for District Operations.

Last week, Schools Insurance Association of Washington (SIAW) let school districts in the state know they would no longer be covering accidents relating to bounce houses.

“They let us know effective September 1st, 2019 all liability related to bouncy houses and inflatable's would be excluded from our coverage. So we will not have any liability insurance," said Scacco.

Scacco says there have been several accidents involving inflatable toys and bounce houses. This includes one in Zillah earlier this year, where four students were injured after an inflatable toy flew into the air.

“They specifically stated in the notice, they said whether it's from falls, collisions, sudden deflation, or wind movement the number of injured stained on bouncy houses in on the raise,” said Scacco.

This insurance also recommended to not let others use bounce houses on the school's property.

“We won't be able to allow even outside users to come into our property and bring bounce house toys for use even from an outside perspective,” said Scacco.

100 school districts are insured through SIAW. The Associate Superintendent for District Operations of Selah's school district says parents can expect many of those other school districts to soon ban inflatable toys and bounce houses.