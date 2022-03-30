SELAH, Wash. —
Following the preliminary interviews, the Selah School District board of directors named three finalists for the next superintendent. The candidates are:
Justin Irion, Assistant Superintendent for the Zillah School District
Kevin McKay, former Sunnyside School District Superintendent
Troy Tornow, Assistant Superintendent at ESD 123
The final round of selection will consist of each finalist spending a full day in the District. They will meet the cabinet members, staff, union representatives and community members. The day will end with an executive session with the board as their final interview.
Irion will visit on Tuesday, April 12. McKay will visit Wednesday, April 13 and Tornow will visit Thursday, April 14.
Each day will have a public forum at 6 p.m. for the community to ask questions and provide feedback at the Selah Middle School VPAC.
“All six candidates who vied for Selah’s superintendent’s position did an excellent job during their preliminary interviews,” said school board president, Jeff Hartwick. “In the end, our three finalists are strong educational leaders who we believe will preserve the strengths and traditions of the District and lead Selah with a growth mindset to new levels of learning for all students.”
The board will name the next superintendent during an open meeting on April 15. They will start tenure on July 1.
