SELAH, WA – Selah School District 119 and Yakima Valley Libraries have formed an innovative new partnership to increase access to more ebooks and e-audiobooks for students.

In this mobile age, technology has become increasingly valuable in supporting new generations of lifelong learners and readers.

This unique collaboration strives to promote literacy and digital learning by combining the schools’ and the library’s digital reading resources in one app. As a result, students can learn anytime, anywhere because of the convenience, ease of reading on-the-go and the inherent popularity of technology.

“Selah School District is so excited about this new partnership with Yakima Valley Libraries,” said Jennifer Kindle, Executive Director of Student Learning at Selah School District. “We know how important reading is for our students and now students and families will have access to so many more high-quality reading materials across many genres and interests.”

The school-library partnership provides safe access to thousands of age-appropriate titles for students’ use inside the classroom, at home and anywhere 24/7. Through Sora, the new student reading app for Selah School District, students can now borrow the school’s collection of classroom and pleasure reading, and also access Yakima Valley Libraries’ juvenile and young adult digital collection. In addition, Sora supports teachers by offering education-specific tools like achievements, exportable notes, and reading progress that encourage individualized learning.

Kim Hixson, Yakima Valley Libraries executive director, added, “Yakima Valley Libraries is pleased to partner with the Selah School District on this initiative. Now, more than ever, digital resources play a vital role in students’ education and academic success, and we are committed to ensuring that they have easy, reliable access to the more than 35,000 digital titles available from Yakima Valley Libraries.”

The Sora app was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2019 and is available for Selah School District students to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and on Chromebooks that support the Google Play Store. It is also available for use in web browsers at https://soraapp.com on any computer.

The entire Yakima County community can also borrow and read Yakima Valley Libraries’ complete ebook and e-audiobook collection with a valid library card through the award-winning Libby app. The library’s tailored collection offers ebooks, e-audiobooks, digital magazines and streaming video including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more. Libby can be used on any major device or computer, including Apple (R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only).

Both reading apps are built by OverDrive and OverDrive Education. To learn more, visit https://meet.soraapp.com/ and https://meet.libbyapp.com/.