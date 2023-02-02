SELAH, Wash. -
The Selah School District has put a levy up for vote in the special election on February 14.
The levy renewal will raise the cost of the property tax 15 cents per thousand from $1.50 to $1.65. Something Superintendent Kevin McKay said he understands might be difficult for some with the current state of the economy.
He said, “If we left the rate the same, or the amount the same, with the cost of everything going up we would be forced to reduce or eliminate opportunities or supports for students and we don't feel that's appropriate.”
McKay said the overall cost to tax payers would be less than it is currently even with the raise. That’s due to the refinancing of a bond in the district that funded the buildings that are in use today.
One of the biggest changes to the levy renewal is the change to how long the community would wait before having to vote on a renewal. The levy will be up for a renewal in two years instead of four, something budgeted for to help avoid voter apathy and fatigue according to McKay.
Like most levies on ballots across the state this February learning levy funds extracurriculars like fine arts and sports for the school.
Money from the levy also goes toward learning support like nursing services, safety and security, and counseling services. It also funds technology like the devices students use that are provided by the school and supports the staff and infrastructure to keep them running.
Amy Peters from the Friends of Selah group went out with students and community members to show support of the levy through sign waving and reminding people to vote.
“Our kids benefit so greatly by the opportunities that they have available to them and we want to continue those opportunities, we want to make sure our kids can participate in sports and clubs and music and all of the things that really benefit our students,” she said.
