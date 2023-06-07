OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) has announced the winners of its second annual Washington Tracking Network (WTN) Youth Science Contest.
Three Selah High School students brought home third place finishes for their entries in the contest. A full list of winning projects is available through the WTN.
According to the DOH the contest is an opportunity for high school students from across the state to develop science and communication skills by using health and environmental data from their own communities.
“It’s great to see the diversity of health issues the students care about, and to be able to provide them feedback to help them use science to improve the health of people in Washington,” said WTN Manager Jennifer Sabel.
Selah High School students:
Health Science: Individual Division: 3rd Place. Lung Cancer and the Environment, by Kennedy Camacho.
Health Science: Group Division: 3rd Place. Diabesity: Diabetes and Obesity Related to Corporate Fast Food Chains, by Laci Ross and Lauren Rice, Selah High School
