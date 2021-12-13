Selah, WA - On December 10, Selah Public Works found E. Coli in an area of their water system and put the entire city on a boil water advisory. The advisory has since been lifted.
On December 11, the contamination was confirmed to be in the area of south Southern Avenue and West of 5th Avenue. The water boil advisory lifted in the rest of the city except for that area, South 7th St, Harris Ave, Lacey and Terrace Drive.
On December 12, the city of Selah lifted the boil water advisory for all of Selah.
The Communications Director for the Yakima Health District Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez worked to get the word out about the E. Coli contamination.
"It is not clear what caused the event but in the future there will be increased monitoring, routine flushing but it's definitely safe for all city of Selah residents and businesses to resume normal water use," Badillo-Sanchez said.
The City Administrator Joe Henne says over the weekend Selah Public Works and the department of health worked to isolate the contaminated area and clean the well that brings water to the area.
"We flushed these mains through fire hydrants to draw fresh water from a well that was closer to that area," Henne said.
The main well before was well number seven near Carlon Park. Well number eight near Wixson Park is now the main well for the previously contaminated area. After being flushed and chlorinated, well seven is now a secondary well.
Selah Public Works also increased the chlorine in well number eight, still within the limits of what is safe for humans to consume.
Selah Public Works retested five areas on Saturday and they came back negative for E. Coli - including those that had tested positive. They plan to continue testing the water system the following weeks to make sure everything is in order.