BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
Semi Bird has been elected Chairman of the Benton County Republican Party.
Bird will lead the party for the next two years, through the 2024 Presidential Election.
"We will focus on uniting our party, creating value for our community, and developing a six-year strategic plan which will guide us toward success," Bird said.
Bird currently serves on the Richland School Board and recently announced that he is running for Washington State Governor in 2024.
