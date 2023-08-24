YAKIMA, Wash.- According to WSDOT, a semi has crashed and blocked the left lane of Eastbound I-82.
The collision has occurred at milepost 30 at the Yakima river bridge.
North first Street is being detoured to Selah.
Driver should expect delays.
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to WSDOT, a semi has crashed and blocked the left lane of Eastbound I-82.
The collision has occurred at milepost 30 at the Yakima river bridge.
North first Street is being detoured to Selah.
Driver should expect delays.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.