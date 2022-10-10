CONNELL, Wash. - A semi truck collided with a power pole then caught fire on Highway 260 and Warehouse Lane around 4 p.m. on October 10, according to Connell Fire Chief Ken Woffenden. He presumes the fire was started by the pole, but this is still under investigation.
About a quarter of an acre burned along the south side of the highway, according to Woffenden, before it was mopped up. The community can expect to see smoke for another two hours as crews work to put out the semi.
Traffic on the highway is unaffected, but Warehouse Lane is closed.
