Semi fire
WSP

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-

UPDATE: 6:33 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation one westbound land is now reopened.

January 30, 2022. 5:32 a.m.

Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire.

According to the  Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays.

There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.