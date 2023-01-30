ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
UPDATE: 6:33 a.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation one westbound land is now reopened.
January 30, 2022. 5:32 a.m.
Westbound lanes of I-90 east of Ellensburg near milepost 110 are currently closed due to a semi truck fire.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation drivers in the area should expect delays.
There is currently no estimated time for when the road will be reopened.
