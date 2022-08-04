PROSSER, Wash.-
UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital.
SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through the affected area.
7:10 a.m.
SR 221 is currently closed near milepost 24, 1 mile south of Prosser, due to an overturned semi blocking traffic in both directions.
There is currently no estimate for when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on the accident and when the road will reopen.
