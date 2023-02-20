Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&