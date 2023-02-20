FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
A one vehicle crash involving a semi truck on I 182 and northbound SR 295 just north of Pasco sent the driver to the hospital around 2:30 a.m. on February 20.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver of the semi, a 23-year-old Fresno man, failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, rolling the semi.
The driver was transported to Kadlec Medical Center for their injuries. The semi and tractor trailer were totaled in the crash. According to the WSP the driver was driving too fast for the conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.