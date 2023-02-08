YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE: 3:19 p.m.
The roadway is now clear, according to Trooper Chris Thorson.
FEBRUARY 8, 2023 12:30 p.m.
A crash involving a semi truck has closed the westbound lanes of I-82 just east of the Yakima Avenue exit.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation the crash is near milepost 33 and detours are available through local roads.
The WSP says that no injuries were reported in the crash. There is currently no timetable for when the westbound lanes will be reopened.
