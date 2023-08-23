Trooper Chris Thorson x.com

BENTON CITY, Wash. -- A semi truck rollover crash closed the roundabout at State Route 225 and the I-82 westbound off ramp in Benton City earlier this afternoon. 

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson, a semi truck took the off ramp too fast and rolled over at 11:15 a.m. The semi was carrying 6,000 gallons of wine from a winery in Tri-Cities.

The driver received minor injuries, according to Thorson. 

Benton County Fire Protection District 2 and Thorson said in a Facebook post that the area would be half closed for the rest of the afternoon and asked drivers to avoid the area.  