KENNEWICK, Wash.- A semi-truck rolled over next to Highway 395 Saturday morning just before the Blue Bridge in Kennewick.

Woman injured in Yakima hit-and-run YAKIMA, Wash.-A woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center after a hit-and-run on August 30.

WSP says the driver was coming from Highway 240 onto 395 heading towards Pasco and took a corner too fast, causing them to roll over onto the right side of 395.

WSP says there were no injuries caused by the crash.

395 may temporarily close for towing the semi-truck.