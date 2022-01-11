WAPATO, WA - A deadly crash yesterday is under investigation.
It happened around 2pm near Wapato on State Route 97.
A semi truck was heading northbound 1 miles south of Wapato City Limits.
An 80-year-old male was standing outside of their pickup truck in the roadway when the semi struck the pickup truck.
Yakima county sheriff's deputies believe the semi driver didn't stop at the stop sign and went through it.
The semi driver, 29-year-old male from Maricopa, AZ called 911.
The 80-year-old man died at the scene.
The crash happened about a mile from Wapato High School.
Washington state patrol has taken over the ongoing investigation.