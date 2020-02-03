KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A 29-year-old man is dead after a semi vs. pickup crash that happened a couple miles west of Ellensburg Sunday afternoon, according to Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies say on Feb. 2 around 3 p.m., Thomas Conger of Ellensburg was driving eastbound on Hanson Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Hanson Rd. and Cove Rd. He was struck in the driver's side door by a Mack semi truck going southbound on Cove Rd.

Deputies say Conger was taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital for an airlift, but shortly after takeoff he went into cardiac arrest and was returned to Kittitas Valley Hospital. Medical personnel were unable to revive him.