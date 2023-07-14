KENNEWICK, Wash.- Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) will host an invite-only fentanyl roundtable at the Benton Franklin Health District on Monday, July 17.
First responders, health care providers, law enforcement and community members who have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis have been invited to join Senator Cantwell at the 10 a.m. roundtable in the Spruce Conference Room of the BFHD.
The Tri-Cities roundtable will be Senator Cantwell's third stop on a listening tour across the state addressing the fentanyl crisis according to a press release from the Senator's Office.
The Benton Franklin Health District is located at 7102 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.