SEATTLE, Wash.- Senator Maria Cantwell will be holding a press conference with tribal leaders and families of the missing and murdered Indigenous women and people(MMIWP).

The conference will take place at The Seattle Indian Health Board at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Sen. Cantwell will host a closed door roundtable after the conference with speakers and others impacted by the MMIWP epidemic in Washington, according to the press release from Sen. Cantwell.

According to the Washington State Patrol there are 142 missing Native Americans missing in the state.