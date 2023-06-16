PASCO, Wash. -
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) met with the Port of Pasco and the City of Pasco to talk about what the new industrial center being developed will bring to the city.
The port of Pasco is working on boosting rail capacity with a 6,100ft rail line.
The line will make it easier for companies in the area like Darigold to get products the last mile they need onto a train off to where it needs to go.
The rail line as well as additional infrastructure like water supply and sewer will make it easier to attract businesses to the area according to the Port of Pasco.
“The port and just getting the right infrastructure allows them to keep, if you will, chasing the next big economic opportunity for the Tri-Cities.
And we want to diversify and the fact that Pasco is leading that diversification is really great news,” Cantwell said.
Food production, algae and aerospace were some of the industries looked at during the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.