WASHINGTON, D.C.- President Biden announced on June 15 that the major ticket sellers SeatGeek and LiveNation have pledged to disclose the full price of tickets up front before purchase.
President Biden's announcement follows the introduction of the Transparency in Charges for Key Events Ticketing Act (TICKET Act) in the Senate in April.
The TICKET ACT, introduced by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), would require all event ticket sellers to display the total ticket price in all advertising upfront.
“The price they say really should be the price you pay,” said Sen. Cantwell at a June 12 hearing on the TICKET Act.
Sellers would also need to show potential buyers the ticket’s base cost along with an itemized list of fees prior to selection of a ticket according to a press release from Sen. Cantwell's Office. The bill would additionally require sellers to disclose if a ticket being offered for sale is not within the seller’s possession.
