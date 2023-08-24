WALLA WALLA, Wash. - United States Senator Maria Cantwell visited Walla Walla today and met with local community organizations about the fentanyl abuse problem in the state.
"We want to hear from people throughout the state about what they're seeing," said Sen. Cantwell.
According to a report from the CDC earlier this year, the state of Washington had the single highest rate of drug overdose deaths between March 2022 and March of this year. An increase of more than 25%.
"We already this year have seized as much fentanyl by law enforcement as we did all of last year," said Cantwell.
Sen. Cantwell's office says this tour around the state, is to hear from first responders, health care providers and law enforcement.
Captain Eric Knudson the commander of the Walla Walla drug task force says they need more funding.
"We can get our efforts out in front of the problem and get those high-level dealers off of the street," said Capt. Knudson.
Senator Cantwell says it's been hard on everyone specifically health care workers and these round table discussions are important to her, so she can gather information on what she can do to help.
This was the eighth stop on her tour around the state. Her next stop will be in Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.