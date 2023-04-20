A key housing bill that would legalize duplexes and fourplexes in most neighborhoods in nearly every Washington city has been approved by the state Senate. The Seattle Times reports House Bill 1110 passed on a bipartisan 35-14 vote Tuesday. It will return to the House for a vote on changes made by the Senate. Increasing housing supply, supporters say, is critical to combating a housing crisis that’s brought escalating home prices and homelessness numbers throughout the state. Opponents argue that planning and land use decisions should be handled locally. Adding more housing density could eventually mean the end of many neighborhoods made up exclusively of single-family homes.