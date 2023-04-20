WASHINGTON, D.C.- A subcommittee hearing on President Biden's fiscal year 2024 budget for the department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was held on April 20.
During her questioning at the hearing Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) emphasized the importance of bipartisan spending bills to address the housing and homelessness crisis.
"When it comes to keeping folks safe, setting families up for success, and strengthening our country—that really starts with making sure everyone has a roof over their head, and no one is left on the streets or in the cold," Senator Murray said.
Senator Murray went on to emphasize how HUD programs can make big differences in the lives of families experiencing housing insecurity when implemented as part of a whole government approach to addressing the housing crisis according to a Senate appropriations committee press release.
"That means increasing the supply of quality housing—and preserving our existing public housing, investing in under resourced neighborhoods, and incentivizing changes to zoning laws," Murray said. "It also means providing rental assistance to help people keep a roof over their head, and assistance for first time home buyers.”
