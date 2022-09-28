WASHINGTON, D.C.-
United States Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced almost $1 million in funding going to the Educational Service District (ESD) 105 in Yakima, to expand access to mental health care services for students.
According to Emily Nelson, ESD 105 Student Support Director, the funds will help the Yakima School District hire a clinical mental health supervisor, behavioral health advocates, and 4 school-based mental health counselors.
"Students across Washington state are back to school and safely in the classroom-but our work continues to help get their learning back on track and support their mental health," Senator Murray said in a statement on the funding.
According to today's press release, Senator Murray worked to secure the funding through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA) Trauma-Informed Services in Schools grant program.
"We're in the midst of a mental health crisis, so I'm laser-focused on getting resources back to Washington state so our schools can deliver the mental health services and support our students need," Senator Murray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.