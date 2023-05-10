WASHINGTON, D.C.- An FDA Advisory Committee voted to approve the first-ever application for over the counter birth control on May 10.
The FDA expects to make a final decision on over-the-counter sales sometime this summer and if approved sales would start in the fall.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement after the FDA Advisory Committee approval:
"The FDA should trust the experts—who voted unanimously in support of this application—and must not delay in getting over-the-counter birth control on the shelves for American women," Sen. Murray said. "In the face of so many other barriers women face to controlling their reproductive lives and futures, we need to be doing everything we possibly can to make it easier to access and afford birth control. Today's vote takes us one step closer to getting there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.