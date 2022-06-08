Sen. Patty Murray secures major increase in President Biden's budget for Hanford Cleanup

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) issued a statement today on the Office of Management and Budget submitting a budget amendment for the President's funding request to cleanup the Hanford site.
The amendment puts President Biden's budget slightly above what Sen. Murray secured in the fiscal 2022 budget at $2.613 billion. Sen. Murray secured $2.595 billion for the Hanford site cleanup in the fiscal 2022 budget.
OMB’s submission of a budget amendment comes after public and private calls by Senator Murray that the Biden Administration meet its legal and moral obligation to fully fund cleanup of the Hanford site.
"A lot of Presidents will try to trim the budget when it comes to Hanford, my job is to make them remember their moral and legal obligation to this community," says Sen. Murray. "And that’s exactly what I’ll keep doing in the other Washington."
In the government funding package for 2022, Senator Murray secured $2.595 billion for the Hanford site cleanup—notably, this was $128 million above the President’s Budget Request.
Senator Murray has led the fight in Congress to secure funding for the cleanup at the Hanford Site, protect workers, and support the Tri-Cities communities.
“This is a good step in the right direction by the Biden Administration and I’m glad that Secretary Granholm and Budget Director Shalanda Young are hearing my concerns about funding for the Hanford site loud and clear—but we still have a long way to go. I have been unequivocal for my entire Senate career—the federal government has a moral and legal obligation to clean up the Hanford site, and securing the necessary funding over the next few years in particular will be critical to the overall success of the cleanup."
