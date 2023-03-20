WASHINGTON, D.C.-
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) will hold an all-day online seminar for representatives from Oregon Cities, Counties and Nonprofits to learn about federal funding and investment opportunities on March 21.
Oregonians can register online for the seminar that starts at 8:30 a.m. PT and will run until 3:30 p.m. PT.
"This online conversation will be a one-stop meeting that gathers in one convenient spot key federal agencies to answer common questions from people representing Oregon cities, counties and nonprofits about the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," Sen. Wyden said.
