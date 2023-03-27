PORTLAND, Ore.-
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) will host a series of seven open-to-all, in-person town halls across seven counties, including Morrow and Umatilla, from April 1-7.
“Open-to-all town halls shorten the distance between Oregon and Washington DC by providing opportunities for any Oregonian to ask questions, suggest good ideas and work toward solutions to challenges facing communities throughout our state,” Sen. Wyden said in a press release announcing the Town Halls.
Schedule of Sen. Wyden's Town Halls:
- Wasco County: 2:30 pm, Saturday, April 1, The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E 10th St, The Dalles.
- Sherman County, 12:30 pm, Sunday, April 2, 72010 China Hollow Rd at the Barn, Wasco (Attendees may bring a potluck dish if they wish.)
- Morrow County: 4 pm, Sunday, April 2, Sage Center, 101 Olson Rd NE, Boardman.
- Umatilla County, 9:30 am, Monday, April 3, Nixyaawii School, 46250 Ti'mine Way, Pendleton.
- Gilliam County: 1:30 pm, Monday, April 3, Arlington High School, 1200 Main St., Arlington.
- Douglas County, 1 pm, Thursday, April 6, Sutherlin High School gym, 500 E Fourth Ave, Sutherlin.
- Jackson County, 1 pm, Friday, April 7, Phoenix High School’s Rose Street Theater, 745 N Rose St., Phoenix.
"Whether they’re in the Gorge, Eastern Oregon or Southern Oregon, I encourage people of all ages to attend one of these community gatherings that show the rest of the country how democracy is alive and thriving in every nook and cranny of the state," Sen. Wyden said.
