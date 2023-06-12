PORTLAND, Ore.- Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has announced that he will host 7 in-person town halls throughout eastern Oregon from June 23-27.
“These seven upcoming town halls in Eastern Oregon will give any Oregonian the opportunity to ask questions, voice opinions and suggest solutions to challenges in local communities, our state and country," said Sen. Wyden. "That all adds up to the “Oregon Way” – an approach unique to our state and one that shows all of America how democracy works.”
Town hall schedule:
- Malheur County, 3:30 pm MT (2:30 pm PT), Friday, June 23, Oregon National Guard Armory, 1330 SW Fourth St, Ontario.
- Harney County, 10 am PT, Saturday, June 24, Burns Armory, 619 S Fairview Ave, Burns.
- Grant County, 3 pm PT, Saturday, June 24, Grant County Regional Airport, 72000 Airport Rd, John Day.
- Baker County, noon PT, Sunday, June 25, Oregon National Guard Armory, 1740 Campbell Street, Baker City.
- Wallowa County, 4:30 pm PT, Sunday, June 25, The Place, Corner of Third & South Lake Streets, Joseph.
- Union County, 11 am PT, Monday, June 26, Oregon National Guard Armory, 404 12th Street, La Grande.
Wheeler County, 2 pm PT, Tuesday, June 27 Wheeler High School, 600 B Street, Fossil.
