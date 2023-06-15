WASHINGTON, D.C.- Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) announced the opening of his investigation into the merger between the PGA and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).
“The PGA Tour’s involvement with PIF raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States,” Sen. Wyden said.
According to a press release from Senator Wyden's Office he has sent a letter to PGA leadership asking for clarification of several issues, including:
- Clarification of the deal between the PGA and the PIF.
- Evidence of the PGA's tax compliance as a tax-exempt organization.
- An assessment of the potential impact on national security of the merger with a Saudi Arabian firm.
Senator Wyden also plans to pursue legislation to revoke the Saudi PIF's tax-exemption status according to today's press release.
