OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington state Senate unanimously passed legislation that would end false late fees on property tax payments that are made through automatic transfer on March 7.
Senate Bill 5714 was sponsored by state Senator Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro Woolley) and now heads to the state House for consideration before possibly becoming state law.
“It is possible that two taxpayers in the same county, mailing their tax payments in at the same time, on the same day, with both payments being received at the same time, could find one of them is charged a late fee, while the other is not," said Sen. Wagoner. "Simply because one has a legible postmark and the other does not."
According to a press release from Senator Wagoner's Office Senate Bill 5714 would no longer consider payments that are made automatically by a check-processing service within three days of the payment due date as late.
“This bill would correct that situation, saving money for taxpayers who have paid their bills on time," Sen. Wagoner said of the false late fees.
