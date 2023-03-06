OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The Washington state senate approved a bill that would help dislocated workers in the 10th district.
Senate Bill 5621 sponsored by Senator Ron Muzzall (R-Oak Harbor) would redefine dislocated workers for the purposes of unemployment insurance for the specific purpose of helping now jobless residents when the state denied renewing a longstanding aquaculture lease in late 2022.
“Regulation is sometimes necessary. Sometimes its effects are downright cruel,” said Muzzall, the leading Republican on the Senate’s agriculture committee. “Our district has seen the unfortunate closure of an important industry because of regulatory actions by the state. The impacts on the families who work in that industry are real.”
The state has been focusing on the net pen industry for years, but the policy has not been with out criticism drawing legal challenges by the industry.
Hilary Franz, the Commissioner of Public Lands heralded an end to the practice of commercial net pen fish farms in Washington at a news conference in 2022, arguing the practice interferes with the recovery of native fish populations.
“While there is disagreement over the value of certain types of fish farming in Washington waters, the people who work in these operations are our neighbors and deserve our help,” Muzzall added.
The bill was approved unanimously, is a focused approach to helping the nearly 40 employees at Cooke Aquaculture facilities in Skagit Bay.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
