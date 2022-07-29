Senate approves millions in Washington project funding

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Senate approved almost $230 million in funding for projects in Washington state in the fiscal year 2023 draft Senate Appropriations bills.
The regional funding includes:
$3.6 million for an industrial railroad spur to be built at the Port of Pasco.
$3 million will go toward affordable housing development through the Kennewick Housing Authority.
West Richland will receive $2.5 million for the replacement of its drinking water disinfection system.
The South Central Workforce Council in Yakima and Spokane counties will get $3 million to provide childcare for people in workforce training.
Other notable funding includes:
$1.9 million toward rebuilding sewer systems in Malden that had been destroyed in fires.
More than $2 million was allocated toward the African Community Housing and Development organization for affordable housing construction and development.
Operation Military Family will receive $1.5 million for individualized transition programs for veterans returning from combat.
“Congressionally-directed spending is just another way I can make sure Washington state communities are heard in the other Washington—whether it’s securing direct funding for salmon recovery, affordable housing, or local infrastructure needs,” said Senator Patty Murray on the funding. “I listen to people from every part of Washington state, and then I bring their voices with me to make sure that the issues they care about are reflected in the laws we pass here in Congress.”
