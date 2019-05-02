WASHINGTON - Washington Senate Bill 5997 just passed legislature, which would no longer allow Oregonians to show their Oregon ID at checkout to get a tax exemption.

This law is sitting on Governor Jay Inslee’s desk waiting to be signed. If it does pass, it will go in effect in July.

Here is the link to the law, so you can see it for yourself: https://bit.ly/2GYKe5a

All benefits are not lost, however: you can save receipts and turn them in to get the exemption later. Your out-of-state sales taxes have to be more than 25 dollars per year to apply.

NBC Right Now asked Hermiston residents how they feel about this potential bill. The post has racked up over 400 comments so far. Some people think it will bring more money in to the Hermiston economy, but many people are frustrated and said they’ll even drive to Portland to go to Costco rather than go to the Tri-Cities if they have to pay a sales tax. Check out the post here: https://bit.ly/2Va0id3

“I’d stop shopping in the Tri-Cities completely,” says Brenda Olvera. She is a CBC student who commutes from Hermiston every day for school, dentist appointments and shopping.

Washington residents might want to pay attention to this bill because if Gov. Inslee does sign it into law, then as a legislature note states it could bring over 50 million dollars of tax revenue to the state.