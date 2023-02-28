OLYMPIA, Wash.-
SB 5280 which makes members of the clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect passed the Washington State Senate by a unanimous vote on February 28.
Sen. Noel Frame (D-Seattle) sponsored the bill that would require clergy to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities unless the information was received in a context protected by clergy-penitent privilege.
"Mandatory reporters play an important role in protecting children, which is why teachers and others who have close relationships with children have to take on that reporting responsibility," said Sen. Frame.
According to a press release from Washington Senate Democrats Washington is one of just seven states in the country that do not currently list clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.
The bill currently contains an exemption for clergy-penitent privilege, referred to as confession in some faith communities, and would not require mandatory reporting of abuse discussed in confession according to today's press release.
SB 5280 will now be considered in the state House.
“This bill is already a major step forward for protecting children, and my priority is to pass it into law this year in the strongest form we can," said Sen. Frame.
