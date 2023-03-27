MATTAWA, Wash.-
The Washington state Senate's 2023-25 Capital Budget includes $1 million in funding for the Port of Mattawa's Sentinel Gap Community Park.
According to a Port of Mattawa press release the west side of Mattawa has experienced rapid growth over the past few years with several new apartment and duplex complexes and businesses being built or relocating.
The Sentinel Gap Community Park is located on the west side of Mattawa on Rd 24 SW near SR 243 and will include two youth outdoor athletic fields, walking paths, benches, USB power ports and free Wi-Fi, with proper lighting along the paths.
According to the Port of Mattawa public bathrooms, parking, and an area for food trucks to locate during various events are included in the community park plan that will provide Mattawa residents with a public meeting area, green space and athletic fields.
