WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee voted to pass the FDA Safety and Landmark Advancements Act introduced by Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), featuring Section 906 which establishes safe drug importation through Canada. The committee approval allows the legislation to continue to the Senate.
In the legislation, opportunities are outlined for the FDA to create a program for importing prescription drugs for personal use, in a safe way that confirms validity. Barriers have been implemented in the past to prevent personal drug importation; these barriers would be removed through Section 906.
The FDA has begun work on expanding commercial importation from Canada by states, tribes and others. The legislation builds on these efforts and provides the FDA with tools for addressing any potential risks posed to public health through importation programs.
“People across Washington state have been calling for Congress to get this done so they can afford the drugs they need—it’s my job to make their voices heard right here in Congress and to take meaningful steps to implement safe drug importation that will help lower costs,” said Murray. “This is a watershed moment—because it will meaningfully bring down drug prices and open the door to further progress on this important issue.”
