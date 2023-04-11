OLYMPIA, Wash.- In a move to address staffing shortages within Washington State Patrol, House Bill 1638 has passed the State Senate almost unanimously.
The bill will allow WSP to create an expedited incentive program to recruit troopers to fill vacancies. The program must also make an effort to create a diverse workforce and allow applicants with previous experience an accelerated pathway.
The bill is a response to a drop off in application numbers for potential troopers. Previous years saw applications average as many as 400 a month, and has now dropped to only 53 applicants a month. Reports show only 6% of applications are eligible for hire.
“The Legislature must not only hire more people to help protect people on the roads, but also broaden its outreach to candidates that are more reflective of the various communities WSP serves,” said Rep. Jake Fey (D-Tacoma). “HB 1638 will assist WSP in attracting and retaining sufficient numbers of troopers for the protection of the citizens of our state.”
The bill moves to the Governor's desk for final approval.
