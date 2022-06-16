WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Senate voted to pass the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022, which would expand coverage for post-9/11 veterans with toxic exposure and create a framework for future coverage. Following the Senate vote, the legislation goes to conference, then President Biden.
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) secured the inclusion of $36 million for a new Veterans Affairs clinic in Tri-Cities, offering greater access to primary, specialty and mental health care. The funding allows VA to replace and expand services at the Richland Outpatient Clinic, reduce strains at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VAMC and close space gaps.
“With this bill, generations of toxic-exposed Washington state veterans will finally be able to get the high-quality care they need and have earned, and VA will get the resources needed to process claims efficiently and better serve our vets,” said Murray. “I have visited and met with VA staff in every part of Washington state, the doctors and nurses and everyone else working at our VA medical centers really care about this work and their mission, but they need us here in Congress to care just as much, and fight just as hard for their patients—our veterans.”
The act would expand VA health care eligibility to over 3.5 million more veterans that were toxic-exposed after 9/11, as well as outlining framework for the future. It would also add 23 conditions related to toxic exposure to the list of conditions VA presumes are caused by a veteran’s service, including Agent Orange-related exposure.
Additionally, the legislation invests in federal toxic exposure research, VA facilities, claims processing and its workforce, and improves its training and resources for toxic exposure.
