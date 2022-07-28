WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Senate passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 on July 28 with a 93-1 vote. The bill would provide funding for water resources and salmon restoration projects, including some in Washington state.
“Senate passage of the Water Resources Development Act is a major step forward for Washington state waterways, ports, and salmon,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “I look forward to ensuring that these and other Washington state projects get underway soon.”
Multiple projects in Washington would be funded, several of which are in the region. Funding is meant to install upgrades or complete specific actions, like dredging. The Port of Clarkston will be dredged to make sure vessels can still pass through.
“Over 8.6 million tons of cargo are moved by barge on the inland portion of the Columbia Snake River System that feeds the deep draft lower Columbia River which transported over 56 million tons of cargo in 2018,” said the Senate press release. “In any given year, nearly 10% of the U.S. wheat exports transit the Snake River and the river cruise industry on the Columbia River Snake System provided over 25,000 cruise passengers in 2019, with over $15M in direct economic benefits to the region.”
Additionally, the bill would direct the Army Corps to study modernization efforts of the Columbia River Treaty regime and flood control. This is in response to the Columbia River Basin’s high runoff each year, variety in flows and limited water storage. The study would “evaluate how to improve water storage and flood control in the Columbia River Basin.”
The Army Corps would also be directed to evaluate different water storage processes for addressing flood storage and water conservation, in hopes of innovative solutions to use across the state.
The legislation also expands which entities can use mitigation banking credits and help process those credits. Ports taking part in various projects will be able to use mitigation banking for supply chain efficiency, economic development and other benefits.
The USACE would also have to finish developing a village plan for the Dalles Dam, Columbia River, Washington and Oregon, addressing the impacts that dam construction has had on Indian villages. Construction of the Dalles Lock and Dam led to inundated and lost villages in numerous tribes. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and the Nez Perce Tribe were included in the Flood Control Act of 1950, which promised the construction of a replacement village.
Funding is also directed toward USACE studies of salmon recovery and restoration in the region.
“Salmon recovery has got to be a major federal priority—it’s my job to make sure it is and this year’s Water Resources Development Act has us headed in the right direction…” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.). “This legislation is good news for our salmon, good news for our ports, and good news for our entire state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.