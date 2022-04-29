WASHINGTON, D.C., —
The United States Senate unanimously passed the Human Trafficking Survivor Tax Relief Act this week, excluding human trafficking survivors’ financial awards from federal income taxes. The act was introduced by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
“Human trafficking survivors face numerous obstacles when trying to seek justice against their perpetrators,” said Wyden. “An unexpected tax burden should not be one of them. Passage of our bill, which ends tax penalties on survivors, will help survivors afford the legal costs of punishing individuals who have committed such heinous crimes.”
The act would alter the current Internal Revenue Code, which currently lists civil damages given to human trafficking victims as taxable income. This way, survivors wouldn’t have to worry about reporting their damages, or the possible penalties if they don’t. Civil and criminal restitution would be tax-free for survivors pursuing justice.
“Survivors of human trafficking often have to relive their abuses when they pursue justice,” said Cornyn. “This legislation provides relief to survivors without the fear of being penalized or audited. It would also allow survivors who go through civil proceedings to receive the same treatment as those compensated through the criminal justice system. The last thing survivors should expect is to get stuck with a bill from the IRS.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.