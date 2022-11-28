WASHINGTON, D.C.-
In its first day back after the Thanksgiving break, the United States Senate is expected to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act on November 28.
The Respect for Marriage Act has a slight amount of bi-partisan support and is about solidifying the rights that same-sex couples already enjoy.
The vote is seen as an important step in a long-running struggle for equality, and Senators, including Ron Wyden of Oregon, gave a last push for passage on the Senate floor Monday.
