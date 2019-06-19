WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senator Cantwell attended a Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hearing on her bill, Savanna’s Act, which will help combat the epidemic of murdered and missing Native women and girls.
Savanna's Act is legislation creating new ways to respond to the increase in murdered and missing Native American women. The bill passed in the Senate unanimously once before, but did not pass the House of Representatives.
19 Senators co-sponsor this bill, and Senator Cantwell is one of them.
Savanna’s Act would act on many of the recommendations made by a recent Washington State Patrol report on the missing and murdered Native women crises in Washington, including increased communications with tribes, improved access to crime information databases, and greater cooperation among tribes and federal, state, and local law enforcement.
According to the National Crime Information Center, Washington has at least 56 missing Native American women. A 2018 report from the Seattle Indian Health Board (SIHB) found 506 unsolved cases of missing and murdered Native women and girls nationwide.
Of the 71 urban areas throughout the United States included in the study, Seattle had the highest total number of missing and murdered individuals, as well as the highest total number of murdered individuals. Tacoma was found to have the highest total number of missing individuals.
Washington State Patrol recently displayed their Homeward Bound Truck at the capitol in Olympia. It has pictures of Alyssa Mclemore, an indigenous woman missing from Kent, Washington since April, 2009. The semi-trailer drives across the country. It is an effort to increase exposure in her case.