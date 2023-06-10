WENATCHEE, Wash.- Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell joined Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow and nearly 30 Washington state agriculture leaders for a forum to discuss the upcoming reauthorization of the Farm Bill.
The forum was hosted by McDougall & Sons, a Wenatchee grower and exporter of apples, pears, and cherries.
The Farm Bill is a package of legislation that must be passed every five years and deals with policy and funding levels for agriculture, food assistance programs, natural resources, and more under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This is a key moment for all of us to think about our changing environment, the challenges of getting to overseas markets that we want to have access to, the amount of money we want to see in ag research, [and] the progress we want to keep making in helping this sector thrive and grow,” said Sen. Cantwell.
Senators Cantwell and Stabenow are chairs of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry respectively.
The senators also toured Washington State University's Cosmic Crisp lab and McDougall & Sons' orchard and packing facility following the forum.
