WASHINGTON, D.C.- A press conference will bring together U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), railway officials, firefighters and the mayor of Pasco to discuss railroad safety.
This follows Senator Cantwell's bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 that passed on May 10 to help prevent derailments like the one in East Palestine, Ohio. Officials will discuss rail safety reform, focused on the state's high-volume transportation of hazardous materials.
Cantwell will be joined but Monisha Harrell, Senior Deputy Mayor of Seattle, Blanche Barajas, Mayor of Pasco, Herb Krohn, a train conductor, and representatives from the Transportation Communications Union, Yakama Nation and the Seattle Fire Department.
The press conference begins on May 22 at 11:30 a.m. from the Seattle Office of Emergency Management.
