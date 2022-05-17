Senator John Braun calls for legislature to suspend the gas tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Senator John Braun called for the legislature to suspend the 49.4 cent state portion of the gas tax as gas prices continue to increase.
Braun said it makes sense to do so now as prices haven't stop increasing and the state's revenue continues to improve.
“In a matter of hours, the Legislature could meet and pass legislation to knock almost 50 cents off the price of a gallon. In the central Puget Sound area, gas has gone up 31 cents per gallon on average in the month since Republicans last called for legislative intervention. How much higher does it have to go before our Democratic colleagues decide their constituents should get some relief?" Braun said.
According to Braun, the May revenue collection report is up $428 million from February's revenue forecast. He said this should allow for the tax to be suspended through the end of the year.
“The federal government has been ineffective at slowing the rise in fuel costs. Democrats at all levels can blame Putin all they want, but that’s not the underlying cause of the price increases, and in any case the Ukraine situation isn’t going to be resolved anytime soon. Our Legislature represents the only real hope for the people of Washington to pay significantly less at the pump," Braun said.
Braun is calling for Democrats to take action to stop the gas crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.